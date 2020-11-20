This New Jersey man eats pungent, sour food items to show how Covid affects his sense of taste| Video

Image Source : YOUTUBE This New Jersey man eats pungent, sour food items to show how Covid affects his sense of taste

The coronavirus has led to a global pandemic which has affected millions worldwide. In order to demonstrate how coronavirus affects a person’s sense of taste and smell. The man identified as Russell Donnelly made a video of himself eating raw onion, mustard sauce, sardines, lemon juice and many others sour items.

Recently, Russell, found himself unable to smell or taste following which he got a test for coronavirus, which turned out to be positive. However, his friend was not convinced that he couldn’t taste anything, so he decided to prove him and others on TikTok by participating in a trend called the 'Covid taste test'--Part 4.

I am currently COVID positive and I can’t taste anything. Everyone keeps telling me to try to eat some nasty stuff. But I don’t have any nasty stuff at my house so I figured I would just eat some stuff that would be strong or pungent,” he says in the video.

In the video, he is seen eating a raw onion and garlic paste and drinking a shot of lemon juice, but has no reaction on his face and after eating every kind of food, he could be heard saying 'Nothing', which means that he can’t taste anything.

He concluded the video by eating a spoonful of garlic paste and saying, “This is a crazy virus.”

