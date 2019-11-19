Image Source : TWITTER Tanhaji Trailer takes over Twitter by storm , fans in awe of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji is creating a huge buzz everywhere. The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the internet today, and within few minutes of its release, the Tanhaji trailer started trending on social media. While it has hit almost 3 million views on Youtube, Twitterati are pouring in several tweets with #TanhajiTrailer and #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.

Fans can't wait for Om Raut's directional period drama to hit the cinemas on January 10.

"Saw the #TanhajiTrailer this will rock the box office and surprise so many of us with its numbers. The story of Tanhaji is no less epic than Bhagat Singh. If you have read history that is. "Singh aaya Singh Gaya". Goosebumps. @ajaydevgn", wrote a user.

Another user tweeted, "#TanhajiTrailer - EPIC , filled with Goosebumps moments. Spellbinding war sequences, brilliant BG,Superstar

@ajaydevgnas Maratha Yodhaa Tanhaji is looking Iconic,Saif is a Surprise package.Director @omraut & @AjayDevgnFilms has a Mammoth winner in hands.#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior".

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgan's 100th film. In the movie, he plays Tanaji Malusare is astute, strong and a warrior who sets his foot on the battle field to win every fight. This is the actor's comfort zone as he automatically fits the bill. The larger-than-life characterisation has been tapped beautifully and in the 3 minute 21 seconds long trailer, he is able to keep the viewer glued.

Saif Ali Khan is a damn awesome actor. He deserves so much more appreciation.#TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/9nvzwvTqW8 — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢 | ♠️ (@OnlyBlackSheep) November 19, 2019

Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan looks crafty. The stark contrast shown between white worn by Maratha and black donned by Uday Bhan hints at their characterisation subtly.

There are some heavy-duty dialogues by Devgn and Khan which make it an interesting watch.

Kajol as Savitribai Malusare looks ethereal in traditional Maharashtrian attire, playing a pivotal role in supporting cast. Sharad Kelkar is seen in the towering figure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, looking majestic in his part.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will be hitting the screens on January 10, 2020.

