Suspended for TikTok video, Gujarat lady cop out with own music video| Watch

Suspended Gujarat lady cop out with own music video

Gujarat cop Arpita Chaudhary, who was suspended after her TikTok video went viral is out with her own music video. The action was taken against Arpita after a video of her dancing inside a police station started doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Arpita Chaudhary was seen grooving in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

Check out the video

Lady police constable in Mahesana district of North Gujarat faces disciplinary action after her TikTok video shot in police station goes viral pic.twitter.com/7NWXpXCh8r — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 24, 2019

After her suspension, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters, ''Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended''.