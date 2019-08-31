Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
Suspended for TikTok video, Gujarat lady cop out with own music video| Watch

Arpita Chaudhary's new music video Tik Tok Ni Diwani has garnered nearly 2 million views within 3 days of release.

New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2019 18:45 IST
Gujarat cop Arpita Chaudhary, who was suspended after her TikTok video went viral is out with her own music video. The action was taken against Arpita after a video of her dancing inside a police station started doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Arpita Chaudhary was seen grooving in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

After her suspension, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters, ''Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended''.

