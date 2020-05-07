Image Source : TWITTER Supermoon 2020: Juhi Chawla and other Bollywood celebs share beautiful photos of year's last super flower moon

This month's supermoon -- also known as the 'Super Flower Moon' -- came out on Thursday and is the last supermoon of 2020. The Super Flower Moon will be seen from 6:45 a.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. IST) onwards and according to NASA, the full supermoon will appear from Thursday evening till Friday morning. During this time, the moon appeared bigger and brighter than usual as it was near perigee -- the closest approach of the moon to the Earth. This full moon corresponds to Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a holiday observed by Buddhists across Asia. Sometimes informally called "Buddha's Birthday", it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.

The actual date of Vesak varies depending upon the calendar in use in the particular country or region, but this year for most areas it falls on or near the day of this full moon, the space agency said in a statement. This is the last in a series of four supermoons. A supermoon was visible last month too and was called the 'Super Pink Moon'. Various Bollywood celebs like Juhi Chawla and Armaan Malik apart from Netizens took to Twitter to share the beautiful photos they clicked. Have a look for yourself:

Never has the sky been so clear , the moon been so bright , the Queen's necklace been so beautifully visible ... 🙏😇 #SuperMoon2020 pic.twitter.com/doWY5MEv20 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 7, 2020

Visuals of Super Flower Moon from India Gate in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z9WHcOdfFB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” - Buddha pic.twitter.com/96eLco36Hm — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 7, 2020

super moon in scorpio! ♏️💫🤍 pic.twitter.com/hI3DSfwdEi — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 7, 2020

see the last supermoon of 2020 "full flower moon" 05/07/20

Ang ganda ng moon #moon #supermoon pic.twitter.com/zKBX5pMaUw — 亚伦 (@aarondyr_) May 7, 2020

The #supermoon tonight is called the Flower Moon. The sunset colors made the rising moon glow with purple and orange tints. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/v3QAdzsdWl — Jessica 🌠 (@JLaurel75) May 7, 2020

Come out MOON CHILD 🌕♥️



"It hurts not having you by my side, but at least we're under the same moon"#SUPERMOON #FlowerMoon pic.twitter.com/ncJ2DLa4hO — Cassy ☕ (@karlcassidyr) May 7, 2020

The first supermoon of 2020 appeared in February, followed by one between March 9 and March 11. The term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and it refers to either a new or a full moon that occurs within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

Under this definition, in a typical year, there can be three or four full supermoons in a row and three or four new supermoons in a row. For 2020, the four full moons from February through May meet this 90 percent threshold, NASA said.

