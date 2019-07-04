Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
Steve Irwin's son Robert recreates iconic crocodile feeding picture at same zoo leaving Twitterati emotional

Steve Irwin's 15-year-old son, Robert Clarence Irwin is following the footsteps of his father as he posted a split picture having Steve and him feeding the crocodile in the iconic pose.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2019 14:33 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Steve Irwin's son Robert recreates iconic crocodile feeding picture at same zoo leaving Twitterati emotional 

Even after his death, the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin is still remembered as a hero who was looked upon by many teenagers as a hero who would feed and tame the animals at the Australian Zoo. Well now it seems that his 15-year-old son, Robert Clarence Irwin is following the footsteps of his father. He recently shared a split picture of two photos having Steve and him feeding the crocodile in the iconic pose.

He posted the picture on Twitter and gave his father the perfect tribute who passed away in 2006 after a fatal sting from a stingray while he was shooting underwater for a documentary. The first picture had Steve feeding the crocodile Murray inside a zoo in front of an audience while the second picture had his son feeding the same reptile infront of the audience of the same zoo.

He captioned the picture as, "Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart." Have a look:

As soon as he posted the picture, comments started pouring in from the people who praised the star. Check out how the image left the Twitterati emotional:

 

