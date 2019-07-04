Image Source : TWITTER Steve Irwin's son Robert recreates iconic crocodile feeding picture at same zoo leaving Twitterati emotional

Even after his death, the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin is still remembered as a hero who was looked upon by many teenagers as a hero who would feed and tame the animals at the Australian Zoo. Well now it seems that his 15-year-old son, Robert Clarence Irwin is following the footsteps of his father. He recently shared a split picture of two photos having Steve and him feeding the crocodile in the iconic pose.

He posted the picture on Twitter and gave his father the perfect tribute who passed away in 2006 after a fatal sting from a stingray while he was shooting underwater for a documentary. The first picture had Steve feeding the crocodile Murray inside a zoo in front of an audience while the second picture had his son feeding the same reptile infront of the audience of the same zoo.

He captioned the picture as, "Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart." Have a look:

Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

As soon as he posted the picture, comments started pouring in from the people who praised the star. Check out how the image left the Twitterati emotional:

I know your father would be proud of you and your sister for carrying on the legacy he left behind. Seeing this makes me proud to be Australian. — Voltic Enigma (💙Eugeo Synthesis 32💙) (@VolticEnigma) July 3, 2019

I can’t. My emotions. Great job Robert. We are all proud of y’all. pic.twitter.com/JpLAFZwe0O — HB©️ TV 🤟🏾 (@Mr_Lamont6) July 3, 2019

The best thing on twitter this week. — Don'tBeTheOnion (@DontBeTheOnion) July 4, 2019

This photo has brought me instantly to tears. Wow. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) July 4, 2019

💖 You, undoubtedly & greatly, honor your father. — JMaddox🕊 (@1Blest_Nana2016) July 4, 2019

Good on you mate! The world misses your dad. So happy your family is living his legacy! — ScoopDoggyDog (@doggy_scoop) July 3, 2019

Hauling 13,000 lbs of steel beams with my Dodge Ram today in honor of your dad. — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) July 3, 2019

Gah! Your Dad would be so proud. We as a globe are in awe of what an amazing person you have become. — practical patriot 🇺🇸🗽😼 (@stonertabby) July 4, 2019

It's interesting to see how he got darker as he got older. — Benjie Smith (@terdsie) July 3, 2019