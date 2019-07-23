Squirrel-eating men at vegan food stall in London fined

Two men who ate dead squirrels outside a vegan food stall in London in protest against veganism have been convicted of public order offenses and fined, the British media reported on Tuesday.

Deonisy Khlebnikov, 22, and Gatis Lagzdins, 29, bit into the furry animals at the Soho Vegan Food Market in Rupert Street, London, on March 30.

The pair denied using disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at a trial at City of London Magistrates' Court in June.

They were found guilty on Monday, the BBC reported.

Natalie Clines, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Deonisy Khlebnikov and Gatis Lagzdins claimed they were against veganism and were raising awareness about the dangers of not eating meat when they publicly consumed raw squirrels.

"Their pre-meditated actions caused significant distress to members of the public, including young children."

Khlebnikov was also fined 200 pounds. Lagzdins, who did not show up to the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, was fined 400 pounds, the report said.