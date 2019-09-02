Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Sports Day poster in Visakhapatnam says Sania Mirza is PT Usha. Internet, obviously shocked

The poster, put up near the Submarine museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, went viral on social media as soon as singer Smita, known for her work in Telugu cinema, shared it.

New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2019 18:27 IST
The organisers installed a poster with a photograph of the tennis star bearing the name of the legendary athlete.

The organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam were left red-faced after they mistook PT Usha for Sania Mirza.

The organisers installed a poster with a photograph of the tennis star bearing the name of the legendary athlete.

The poster, put up near the Submarine museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, went viral on social media as soon as singer Smita, known for her work in Telugu cinema, shared it.

The gaffe left the Twitterverse bemused.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced cash awards for sportspersons who won medals at the national level in the name of 'YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu' and it was also decided to organise functions on the occasion of National Sports Day.

(with inputs from IANS)

