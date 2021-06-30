Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/WORDMONGER_ Social Media Day 2021: Know history and significance of why this day is celebrated today

Social media has the power to make or break your image. Not only known for making people famous overnight, but the various platforms also in gaining knowledge and also for communication. Not just youngsters, the older generation too, are becoming well-versed with how to send messages or video call their friends or family. Well, this is probably the reason why World Social Media day is celebrated year after year on June 30. Not just helping influencers to grow or for journalists to cover important news events, social media has helped a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it finding information about any medicine or helping patients to cope with the stress, everything was available with just a click apart.

What is the history behind World Social Media day?

World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable on 30 June 2010 to put an accentuation on the effect of online media and its job in worldwide communication. The first online media, Sixdegrees, was started in 1997 and was established by Andrew Weinreich. The site allowed clients to list their loved ones and had different intriguing highlights like release sheets, school affiliations and profiles. It was closed down in 2001 after it gained 1,000,000 users.

At first, Friendster, MySpace and Facebook were utilized by individuals to convey and associate. In present scenario, circumstances are different and platforms like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat are generally utilized as wellsprings of data. Nonetheless, now and again, they likewise spread bogus data and are additional vehicles for fake news and deception.

What is the significance of World Social Media day?

- Social Media Day is praised across the globe to feature the significance of social media platforms and what role they play in our regular day-to-day existence.

- You can interact with an individual sitting a great many miles away on a messaging application and you can have the world at the tap of a button.

- It assists individuals with building connections and interfacing with clients to advance and publicize their image.

- From sharing one's skill to expanding visibility and instructing individuals, web-based media has a ton to bring to the table.

- All critical data is presently accessible via web-based media and has assisted individuals with comprehension and convey in an upgraded way.