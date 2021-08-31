Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIEGO.IN Sister-in-law recreates 'Joote Lo, Paise Do' moment with jiju during wedding. Video goes viral

Indian weddings are super fun, all thanks to fun rituals. Every now and then, crazy videos from marriages go viral on social media. Yet another one is making rounds on the internet. Featuring a sister-in-law and the groom, the video perfectly depicts the relationship between jija-sali which is filled with tease and leg-pulling. The video which was captured during the Joota Chupai ritual has caught everyone's attention. For those unversed about the tradition, the sister-in-law in the wedding hides the groom's shoes after which he has to pay a hefty amount or comply with her demands to get it back. The viral video captures the same event with the girl lip-syncing Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s popular song 'Joote lo paise do.'

As the sister seeks money, the groom on the other hand is seen with a bundle of notes also enacting on the popular song from the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun.' The clip was shared by an Instagram page called Shiego with caption reading, "Jija-saali relationship is always fun and it is perfectly interpreted in this video Share jija-saali ki jodi."

Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about the song, it features Salman Khan trying to protect his brother Mohnish Behl's shoes from Madhuri Dixit. The music of the same is composed by Ram Laxman. Watch it here:

Well, this isn't the first time a video from a wedding has gone viral. Here are a couple of clips that have gained immense popularity over the web:

Which one did you like the most?