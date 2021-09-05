'Sidharth Shukla' tattoos to portraits, here's how fans paid heartfelt tribute to their favourite actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/EKAMSIDHEART Fans pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was a loved name among fans. Be it his on-screen roles in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak or his film Humpty Sharma Kee Dulhania or his unprecedented Bigg Boss 13 victory, fans have had showered the actor with immense love. After the demise of the Sidharth Shukla on Thursday, his admirers are heartbroken. The news was a shocker for many. Sidharth passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Days after his shocking demise, his fans, who call them 'SidHearts' paid tribute to the late actor in their own unique ways. While some got his name tattooed on their wrist, others made portraits of the late actors whereas several others took to social media to share memorable pictures of Sidharth.

The love came pouring in and hashtags like 'Sidharth Shukla' and 'SidHearts' and 'SidForever' along with 'SidNaaz' kept trending on social media sites. Sample some of these posts to see how fans are paying tribute to the late actor: