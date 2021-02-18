Image Source : TWITTER #Shweta takes internet by storm after girl shares THIS secret on phone call during Zoom meeting

After Pawri ho ri hai, 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes the next big trend on social media. In case you’re wondering who is Shweta the answer to that is a leaked Zoom call recording where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic. Well, now 'Shweta' got everyone talking online. In the video, a girl can be heard speaking to someone on the phone as she shared a few secret intimate stories with her friend. The girl is on a zoom meeting where she left her mic on and continues to talk to a friend named Radhika.

The conversation between Sweta and Radhika can be heard by 111 participants connected to the meeting. Her embarrassed mates repeatedly shouted, "Shweta your mic is on" but this had no effect as she kept talking and leaking details about personal life.

In the clip, one could be heard suggesting that someone should call her (Shweta) to alert her that her intimate stories were being heard by 111 participants. "Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya,” Shweta is heard saying at one point. To which, a fellow student replied: "Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai.”

After the recording of this video leaked, 'Shweta' became a top trending topic in no time with users sharing hilarious memes on the microblogging site.

Take a look: