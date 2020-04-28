Image Source : TWITTER Shocking video of enormous alligator taking a stroll on road takes internet by storm

Just a day after Florida authorities issued a warning for the drivers to keep a watch for potentially aggressive alligators, especially around this time of year, an emormous alligator was spotted taking a stroll on a highway road in the US state. Wildlife officials say mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June. Coming back to the video, The Florida Highway Patrol said that it was seen at the appropriately named Alligator Alley of Interstate 75 in Collier County.

"Way to at least stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes," Florida Highway Patrol wrote on social media while sharing a picture of the enormous gator.

Troopers met this large🐊on Alligator Alley in Collier County this morning! Way to atleast stay in the grass shoulder and out of the travel lanes! pic.twitter.com/L9SsC63mDI — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) April 26, 2020

The shocking video followed suit.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists that it’s that time of year when alligators, um, fall in love but might not always be so affectionate.

“It’s gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A male gator measuring 9 feet, 2 inches (2.8 meters) had to be removed from a roadway after it was spotted “being aggressive with traffic.” Sheriff’s deputies captured the reptile and relocated him to an alligator farm.

