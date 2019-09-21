Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. It's raining memes on Twitter after Sensex' early 'Diwali bonus' to investors

It's raining memes on Twitter after Sensex' early 'Diwali bonus' to investors

Hashtag #Sensex started dominating Twitter trends on Friday and people online cheered the steep rise, and Sitharaman.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 12:10 IST
This was one of the biggest ever single day gains in the

This was one of the biggest ever single day gains in the history of trading in India which came after Sitharaman announced a slash in the effective corporate tax rate to about 25 per cent from 30 per cent.

Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest ever single day gains on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an unprecedented move, announced a massive tax relief for corporate India which fired up the stock markets.

At 2.38 pm on Friday, the Sensex was up over 6 per cent or 2,237.13 points at 38,330.60. The broader Nifty was up 668.05 points or 6.24 per cent at 11,372.85.

This was one of the biggest ever single day gains in the history of trading in India which came after Sitharaman announced a slash in the effective corporate tax rate to about 25 per cent from 30 per cent.

In tune with this, hashtag #Sensex started dominating Twitter trends and people online cheered the steep rise, and Sitharaman.

"Lady lady lady.....She is leading, manoeuvring, accelerating..... She is @nsitharaman Thanks a ton Ma'm for boosting the morale of entrepreneurs. Please do the same for Individuals so that we have more money in pockets to purchase. #corporatetaxcut," a user noted.

A few reactions were a quirky as they could get.

There were, however, several users who disapproved of the new announcements.

"You are hungry. You don't have money to buy atta or rice. So, to help you earn money to buy atta or rice, govt slashed the taxes of rice and flour mill owners. What an idea sir ji! #CorporateTaxCut," said a Twitter user.

"Reducing corporate Tax!!!Will it reduce common man burden also or Richer will get richer?? Definitely will reduce corporate Burden," wrote another.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  