Image Source : TWITTER/@MAILONLINE Schoolgirl robbed amidst a Zoom video call lesson in Ecuador as teacher and students watch helplessly

Thieves broke into the house of a schoolgirl in Ambato in Tungurahua, central Ecuador when she was having her lesson on Zoom. The attack happened on Maria Jose while she was on a video call with 25 others including fellow students and teacher.

The thieves who robbed her were rather unaware that they are being filmed, which allowed her classmates to alert the authorities and the victim's family. After this, the cops were able to detain four suspects later when they fled the scene.

Schoolgirl is robbed during a Zoom lesson in Ecuador as horrified teacher and students watch helplessly https://t.co/CmsTKbJhRU — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 7, 2020

Ever since the video of the theft has come out on social media it has been doing rounds on the internet all over the globe. In the video box located in the third column of the second row it is seen that the girl was threatened by masked thieves after entering the residence.

In the video, the image appears to freeze on the screen as one of the thieves closed down the girl's laptop in order to steal it together with other valuables. A police report from Ecuador Police said: "During this operation, units from the Organised Motorised Group (GOM) were dispatched and were informed of the criminal act upon arriving at the location."

The four suspects who were arrested have been identified as Luis C., Valentin P., Carlos A. and Dorian R. Reportedly, they were found with a safe, £3,017 cash, two guns, one weapon, two mobile phones, one laptop and one video game console.

