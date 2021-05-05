Image Source : TWITTER/ LOGICAL THINKER Scared of needles, girl screams 'mummy, mummy' while taking covid jab, video goes viral

After government started Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens above 18 years of age from May 1, many people are taking to their social media to share pictures and videos after getting vaccinated. Many videos have been doing rounds on internet where people are sharing their experience of getting vaccinated. One such dramatic video that has gone viral on Twitter, shows a girl screaming on seeing the injection. The video has attracted everyone's attention where the girl is seen sitting on a chair as she waits for the medical staff to vaccinate her.

The 45-second video, shows the nervous girls screaming 'mummy mummy' as she asks the nurse to give her a minute. As the nurse comes close to her with an injection in her hand, she gets up from her seat in fear and asks the nurse to wait. Meanwhile, the man accompanying her, tries to calm her down by shutting her mouth.

To avoid fear and nervousness, the girl starts shouting 'mummy, mummy' which makes the nurse angry. "She tells her to baith jao."

Nurse further tells the girl to go as she wasn't cooperating. Once the vaccine was done, the health worker asks the girl to "get lost (Dafa hojao)".

A Twitter user named Logical Thinker shared this video and wrote "18+Vaccination started. And look at our Bravehearts."

Here's how netizens react