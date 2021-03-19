Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's UNSEEN PICS from wedding reception go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASPRIT BUMRAH Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot recently and the two are already setting couple goals for their fans. The couple who got married in Goa have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities and netizens are swooning over the newlyweds. Thanking their admirers for showering them with wishes Sanjana took to Twitter to share a heartwarming note.

"Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you," she wrote alongside two pictures with Bumrah from their wedding reception.

Congratulating the couple, a user commented on Sanjana's post writing, "Once again CongratulationsRed heartRed heart You Both Look So Adorable Together." Another tweeted, "Most charming and lovely couples of earth. God bless you Folded hands." "Happy to see you both on together, wish you happy married life. Couples mode started," wrote another. Several others retweeted the pictures with heart emojis in the caption.

Bumrah too shared some photos on Instagram, writing, "he last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you."

To announce his wedding to Sanjana, Bumrah tweeted pictures from the ceremony and quoted Kahlil Gibran on his Instagram timeline: "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."

Bumrah added on his timeline: "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

The wedding was attended by limited guests due to Covid-19 restrictions. Bumrah's friends and colleagues from the Indian team are currently busy playing England at home.