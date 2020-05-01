Image Source : TWITTER Sand artist Manas Sahoo pays tribute to actor Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left his fans in despair on April 30. The actor was battling with leukemia for two years and on Tuesday, he was rushed to the hospital complaining breathing problem. The family confirmed that the actor breathed his last on Wednesday morning. His last rites took place in Chandanwadi crematorium in presence of friends and family. As the actor was laid to rest, the whole nation paid tribute to him through their posts on social media. International sand artist, Manas Sahoo, also paid a beautiful tribute to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor via his sand art.

Manas took to Twitter to share his art as well as video of him making a photo of Rishi Kapoor with sand. The picture shows 'Tribute to Rishi Kapoor' written beside his image with candles and flowers. Check out-

Rishi Kapoor's wife shared a post on Instagram after the actor's last rites, sharing with the fans that the actor was jovial till the last. She wrote, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

