Raveena Tandon can't stop ROFLIng over this viral Akhiyo Se Goli Maare meme

Raveena Tandon shared the meme on Instagram

Raveena Tandon's super hit song from the '90s is a modern-day meme and a hilarious one we must say. A meme that has been going viral on the internet gave an unusual depiction of Raveena's super hit song Akhiyo Se Goli Maare from Dulhe Raja that starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The meme features two sets of eyes one is a normal eye and the other is Raveena Tandon's eye with a caption that says, "Normal eyes vs Raveena Tandon's eyes". Raveena too couldn't stop herself from enjoying this meme on her and went on to share it on her Instagram.

Sharing the meme, Raveena wrote, "Funny really! Don't know who made it! But the funniest thing I saw on the net today,"

Raveena's fans reacted to this meme on her post.

Fans' reaction to Raveena Tandon's post

This cult song was recently recreated for Pati Patni Aur Woh and featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The original song has a cult following and was one of the top dance songs of the 90s.

Raveena who delivered a series of hit films in the 90s is often seen on reality shows and other public platforms. She was last seen in Kannada film KGF- Chapter 2.

Raveena featured in the remixed video of her another 90s superhit song Sheher Ki Ladki that featured her along with Suneil Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, and Badshah.

