Ranu Mondal whose video singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral looks unrecognizable after makeover, watch

Thanks to the power of social media that is helping Ranu Mondal, the woman whose video singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral. She earlier earned for living by singing at Ranaghat station in West Bengal. In just two weeks the woman in late 50s became an internet sensation and 'Lata of Ranaghat'. The lucky lady has got a chance to participate in a reality show, the executives of which sponsored her makeover, as per a Facebook page 'BarpetaTown the place of peace.'

As per India Today, the woman was born in Krishnanagar but after the death of her mother spent her life with her aunt. Talking about singing she said, "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart."

A Mumbai based entertainment channel who want her to become a part of the reality show has made her go through a makeover. Various pictures of Ranu after the makeover has gone viral on social media. Have a look:

Atindra Chakraborty, a 26-year old engineer who recorded her voice in an interview to India Today said, "I was hanging out with my friends at a tea stall on platform No 6. A Rafi song was playing in the radio aloud. Suddenly I heard the lady humming to the tune, as she sat on the platform floor. I asked her if she could sing something for us. She sang a song and I recorded it on my mobile. We were surprised by how melodious she was."

The video has garnered over 3.9 million views, 59,000 shares, over 5,600 comments and is continuing to win hearts. Check out:

Ranu will also be felicitated on August 14 as part of the West Bengal government's Kanyashree Divas celebrations by the local Block Development Officer (BDO).

