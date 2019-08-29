Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranu Mondal reunites with daughter after recording song with Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mondal, the singing sensation from Ranaghat, reunites with her daughter after she has recently done a recording with Himesh Reshammiya. Well, most of us know who is Ranu Mondal and those who don't know, Ranu Mondal was a beggar who became a sensation overnight. She is an ardent fan of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. A passer-by, Atindra Chakraborty, a 26-year old, recorded her video while she was singing Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai song on Railway platform in Ranaghat. He uploaded the video and it surfaced viral on the internet overnight.

The melody and pain in Ranu's voice stole everyone's heart. Himesh Reshammiya, the famous music director and singer gave the first break to Ranu and she recorded her first song ever. Not just this, Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has gifted a house worth Rs 55 lakh to Ranu in order to acknowledge her talent and to help her out. She also got a makeover done and now is one of the singing sensations of the Nation.

Now recently, another picture goes viral on the web. Now, Ranu has finally reunited with her daughter after so many years. Ranu and Swati were not in contact with each other as they got separated. Their picture goes viral on the web as mother-daughter are seen embracing each other. 'Happy Days' are back again for Ranu Mondal. Ranu had been provided with her voter Id card in Ranaghat.

Ranu recently in an interview said, "I am very happy about performing the song which is given to me by Himesh Reshammiya. I sang one Bengali song in Kolkata and one new Hindi song in Delhi."

Ranu Mndal truly deserves happiness and support in life. She is an epitome of talent and her singing has won everyone's heart.

