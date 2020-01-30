Pune Police took a hilarious dig at a rider riding his bike violating traffic rules

Pune Police's Twitter is unlike any other 'official' pages and its latest witty reaction to rider's number plate with "Khansaab" written on it has won them many admirers on Twitter. A Twitter user shared an image with Pune Police that featured a rider who was riding his bike violating traffic rules. The rider didn't wear a helmet and his bike's number plate featured a crown and 'Khansaab' written, which is a clear violation of traffic rules.

According to the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the vehicle registration number is allowed on the number plate and offenders are liable to be punished. Pune Police's Twitter handle had the funniest reaction to the phot. Retweeting the user's Tweet, Pune Police wrote, "KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai. KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai. KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai. Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne. Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB?"

KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai



KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai



KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai



Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne



Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB? #RoadSafety https://t.co/HaynTVwkuo — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 29, 2020

The tweet has got over 21K likes already and has been evoking hilarious reactions from the users.

hahaha @PuneCityPolice ka twitter handle koi kamaal ka banda operate karta hai 🤣🤣🤣. 🤗har baar hansi aa jaati hai. Lage rahiye — Ajay Kumar Bhagat (@AjayBhagatAB) January 29, 2020

Government ne itna Jada fine set kr diya hai ki wo kuch logo ki hafte ya half month ki income hoti... Ager police fine ko lekar thoda bhi jada strict hui to bhi problem.Jese delhi me ek ladke ne apni bike jala di thi..



nice way pune police 😂 to aware peoples. — Er. SANDEEP KUMAR (@misandeepmi) January 29, 2020

Pune Police was swift in taking action against the violator and handed over his due challans soon.