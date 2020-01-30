Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Pune Police's 'epic' reaction to number Plate With "Khansaab" Sticker wins over the internet

Pune Police's 'epic' reaction to number Plate With "Khansaab" Sticker wins over the internet

Pune Police's hilarious reaction to a picture of a rider riding his bike violating traffic rules has been going viral on the internet.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 11:54 IST
Pune Police took a hilarious dig at a rider riding his bike

Pune Police took a hilarious dig at a rider riding his bike violating traffic rules

Pune Police's Twitter is unlike any other 'official' pages and its latest witty reaction to rider's number plate with "Khansaab" written on it has won them many admirers on Twitter. A Twitter user shared an image with Pune Police that featured a rider who was riding his bike violating traffic rules. The rider didn't wear a helmet and his bike's number plate featured a crown and 'Khansaab' written, which is a clear violation of traffic rules. 

According to the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989,  nothing except the vehicle registration number is allowed on the number plate and offenders are liable to be punished. Pune Police's Twitter handle had the funniest reaction to the phot. Retweeting the user's Tweet, Pune Police wrote, "KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai. KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai. KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai. Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne. Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB?"

The tweet has got over 21K likes already and has been evoking hilarious reactions from the users.

Pune Police was swift in taking action against the violator and handed over his due challans soon.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News