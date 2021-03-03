Image Source : TWITTER/CANEMBSPAIN Pictures and videos of half-frozen Niagara Falls leave Tweeple amazed. Seen them yet?

Niagara Falls is undoubtedly one of the popular tourist destination located at the US-Canada border. Year after year, we've been witnessing pictures of the place from during the winter season getting freezed. Yet again, certain photos and videos of the falls have gone viral all over the internet. The glimpses shows a spectacular view of the waterfall being freezed partially making it look like a perfect 'winter wonderland.' Although, it is nearly impossible for the waterfall to freeze completely, therefore formation of ice have been formed around making giving it an illusion of a 'frozen fall.' This once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon have attracted a lot of people and despite the fact that there are COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of visitors from both Canada and New York are visiting to witness the beauty of nature.

Angela Berti, a spokeswoman for Niagara Falls State Park in western New York told USA Today in an interview, "It is impossible for the falls to fully freeze anymore. Instead, ice builds up from the river and the optics make it look like the falls are frozen, but the water continues to flow."

Watch out for the images and videos here:

Here's the proof that the water in Niagara Falls is not frozen!

Have a look at how Netizens reacted to the beautiful scenario: