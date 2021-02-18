Image Source : TWITTER/DANANEERMOBEEN 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen woos netizens by singing Emraan Hashmi's song | VIDEO

Pakistani girl Dananeer Mobeen set party mood on the internet after her 'pawri ho rahi hai' video went crazily viral. She posted the video on her social media handles in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second clip, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)." Ever since, not just Twitterati but even various celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Yashraj Mukhate and others have shared their own versions of the same. Well now, another video of the 'pawri' girl has taken over the web in which she is seen singing one of her favourite songs from Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film Awarapan titled 'Tera Mera Rishta Purana.'

Dananeer shared her video on both Instagram and Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Tera mera rishta purana! A few seconds of me singing my most favourite song! The immense love I have received over the past couple of days has really made me feel like we're all a big digital family! #pawrigang, maybe?"

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as it was posted, it caught eyeballs so much so that within 17 hours it has gained over 8.7 lakh views. People have been commenting on the same writing praises about her melodious voice.

Chcek out how Netizens reacted to the same here:

Coming back to the song 'Tera Mera Rishta Purana,' it is composed by Pritam and written by Mustafa Zahid. Watch the video here: