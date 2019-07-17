Passenger swiping entertainment screen in flight with his feet disgusts people, video goes viral

People often try to stay hygienic while they are travelling. They often use hand sanitizers and wipes to ensure cleanliness around. All the public places, items are exposed to trillions of people. Thus, the possibilities of infection and transmission of germs are always high. Those who are travelling by bus, flight and train often sanitize their hands to avoid getting infected. Recently, a video is trending on Twitter wherein a man is using his feet to swipe the screen of the entertaiment TV or I-pad. This lead to the feeling of disgust among the netizens.

The video that was tweeted by a novelist from New York, Alafair Burke. The video that is captioned, "My friend who doesn't have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter."

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

Burke also tweeted, "The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet."

The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet. — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 16, 2019

In the video, the man has comfortably placed his feet on the front wall. He suddenly started using his left feet to swipe on the screen that shows movie collection available on the flight. This happened not just once but twice.

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

The video is getting hilarious reactions from the netizens.