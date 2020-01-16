Pakistani journalist dresses up as emperor for a news report. Twitter is amused

This unique reporting scenario panned out during a wedding ceremony in the royal kitchen of the Lahore Fort on Thursday.

A news anchor from Pakistan has gone viral by virtue of his antics -- dressing up as an emperor -- all for the sake of a new report. The news anchor in queston, Amin Hafeez, can be seen bejewelled and clad in a turban and a sword in the video clip of Geo News. Hafeez had earlier gone viral on social media for sitting on a donkey while reporting about animal trade.

This unique reporting scenario panned out during a wedding ceremony in the royal kitchen of the Lahore Fort on Thursday. The wedding was held in violation of government regulations.

The fort has been listed as a World Heritage Site in Danger.

The anchor also brandishes his sword on camera.

His video was shared by another Pakistani journalist on Twitter with a caption that read “Pakistan famous reporter Amin Hafeez in action.”

Many compared Hafeez with Chand Nawab, an already famous reporter from Pakistan.

