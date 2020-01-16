Pakistani journalist dresses up as emperor for a news report. Twitter is amused

A news anchor from Pakistan has gone viral by virtue of his antics -- dressing up as an emperor -- all for the sake of a new report. The news anchor in queston, Amin Hafeez, can be seen bejewelled and clad in a turban and a sword in the video clip of Geo News. Hafeez had earlier gone viral on social media for sitting on a donkey while reporting about animal trade.
This unique reporting scenario panned out during a wedding ceremony in the royal kitchen of the Lahore Fort on Thursday. The wedding was held in violation of government regulations.
The fort has been listed as a World Heritage Site in Danger.
The anchor also brandishes his sword on camera.
His video was shared by another Pakistani journalist on Twitter with a caption that read “Pakistan famous reporter Amin Hafeez in action.”
#Pakistan Famous reporter amin hafeez in action #PTC pic.twitter.com/VJe7VQPJWA— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 14, 2020
Many compared Hafeez with Chand Nawab, an already famous reporter from Pakistan.
