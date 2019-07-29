Image Source : TWITTER Odisha wins sweet battle against West Bengal, #OdishaRasagola trends on Twitter

It's a proud moment for the state of Odisha and its people as it has finally won the sweet battle against West Bengal. Odisha has received Geographical Indications (GI) tag for its rasgulla. The much-awaited GI recognition comes a year after West Bengal walked away with the tag. A GI tag recognizes a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region or country. The sweet has been registered under GI of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 2019 as ‘Odisha Rasagola’.

Signaling the end of the long battle with West Bengal over the origin of the famous Indian sweet, Odisha has won big. With this victory, #OdishaRasagola is trending on Twitter with members of the social media reacting to Odisha's win against West Bengal.

Odisha finally got the much-awaited Geographical Indications (GI) tag for its Rasagola. Registered as ‘Odisha Rasagola’, the State has been granted the GI tag certificate which will be valid till Feb 22, 2028 #OdishaRasagola @Naveen_Odisha pic.twitter.com/k7EuOSFMq6 — Khushal Arya 🇮🇳👑 (@KhushalKAryaa) July 29, 2019

Odisha moved the GI Registry for its own version of rasagola after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its own 'Banglara Rasgulla' on November 14, 2017.

We hope ‘Odisha Rasagola’ receiving GI tag will promote our culture and tradition across the world: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra #OdishaRasagola pic.twitter.com/NfyF1krasK — OTV (@otvnews) July 29, 2019

Odisha had submitted various documents sought by the GI Registry office including the chemical composition, moisture and nutrient contents of the sweet along with the general practices adopted during the production process as well as its quality and hygiene standards at various stages of production.

Rasagola has brought cheer to the state as the sweet has not only been an integral part of the cuisine and culture of Odisha but also commands high religious significance dating back to over eight centuries. #OdishaRasagola pic.twitter.com/T0sDRYMrws — 🚩Summy Pandey 💯% follow back🚩 (@Summy_pandey) July 29, 2019

West Bengal and Odisha have been engaged in a bitter legal battle over the origin of the Rasgulla since June 2015.

Rasagola is not just a sweet, it's the favourite Bhoga of #ShreeJagannath. It's the emotion for Odias !!!



Feel proud for getting Official Geographic Indication (GI) tag #OdishaRasagola pic.twitter.com/PbTlTF5cB4 — Nick 💕 (@younickworld) July 29, 2019

The battle took a turn for the worse when Odisha’s former Science and Technology Minister Pradip Kumar Panigrahi set up several committees in 2015 to trace the origin of the sweet delicacy. They even went a step further to declare July 30 as ‘Rasagolla Dibasa’, to celebrate its origin.

Then Bengal government, too, set up a committee and decided to fight the Odisha government's claims legally, and, while referring to 19th century origin of Rasagulla argued that the quintessential Bengali delicacy was created by Nabin Chandra Das, a famous sweetmeat-maker in 1868.