'O Corona Kal Aana' posters in Varanasi leave internet amused

Posters inspired by 2018 film Stree is making a lot of buzz

Remember the famous dialogue from 2018 Bollywood hit movie "Stree": 'O stree, kal aana'? The same line has now been tweaked in Varanasi to ward off COVID-19.

Posters with 'O Corona kal aana' are now being pasted on the walls of lanes and bylanes in this temple town.

O Corona Kal Aana poster in Varanasi

The posters may not keep the deadly virus at bay as it killed around 8,000 people worldwide. However, it is evoking great interest among the local people who are flocking to see the posters and even click selfies with them.

The posters have been put up by one Punit Mishra and bear his name.

Mishra admitted that the posters were inspired by the film "Stree" and said that it was primarily designed to create awareness among people.

"It compels people to give a second thought to the deadly virus and take necessary precautions. It has created a buzz and my purpose has been served," he added.