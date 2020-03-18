Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. 'O Corona Kal Aana' posters in Varanasi leave internet amused

'O Corona Kal Aana' posters in Varanasi leave internet amused

'O Corona Kal Aana' posters are inspired by 2018 film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2020 18:07 IST
coronavirus posters

Posters inspired by 2018 film Stree is making a lot of buzz

Remember the famous dialogue from 2018 Bollywood hit movie "Stree": 'O stree, kal aana'? The same line has now been tweaked in Varanasi to ward off COVID-19.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Posters with 'O Corona kal aana' are now being pasted on the walls of lanes and bylanes in this temple town.

India Tv - O Corona Kal Aana

O Corona Kal Aana poster in Varanasi

The posters may not keep the deadly virus at bay as it killed around 8,000 people worldwide. However, it is evoking great interest among the local people who are flocking to see the posters and even click selfies with them.

The posters have been put up by one Punit Mishra and bear his name.

Mishra admitted that the posters were inspired by the film "Stree" and said that it was primarily designed to create awareness among people.

"It compels people to give a second thought to the deadly virus and take necessary precautions. It has created a buzz and my purpose has been served," he added.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X