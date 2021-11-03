Netizens start meme fest after BCCI's 'Anushka Sharma scores 52 runs' tweet: 'Vamika ro rhi hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI/TWITTER Anushka Sharma scores 52 runs in 88 balls: Netizens start meme fest after BCCI's viral tweet

A post by the Board of Control for Cricket India Women (BCCI) on the ongoing Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy has sparked a buzz on Twitter. After the official handle of BCCI Women shared an update on the match, netizens is having a field day sharing hilarious memes on actress Anushka Sharma, and you will be shocked to know the reason. ​The Under-19 Women's Challenger Trophy, which kicked off in Jaipur, has one of the cricketer's named 'Anushka Sharma.' Needless to say, tweeple mistook the player’s name for the actress and soon started a meme fest on the same.

In one of the live-score tweets, BCCI wrote, "Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls #U19ChallengerTrophy (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy." The standout players from the interstate competition have been divided into four teams namely Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D.

Check out some hilarious memes here:

Earlier also, Anushka Sharma was trolled brutally on social media platforms after the Indian cricket team lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup game.