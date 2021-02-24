Image Source : TWITTER/HARJASSETHI Netizens stand with girl who says returning to office post work from home 'Ho Na Paayega.' Watch video

Ever since COVID-19 hit the world, people were asked from their employers to work from home to curb the spread of the virus. Now that it's almost an year doing the same, it has made the professionals who have been working from their house comfortable. However, with the decrease in the number of cases, many have been asked to bid goodbye to the WFH culture and return to offices. This is the reason why a video of a girl ranting about the reopening of her office has gone viral on social media. Recorded and shared by Harjas Sethi, the video speaks about how terrified she is that now she will have to leave her blanket and work in office. She even reveals how she has learned to live in pyjamas and for her going to office 'Ho Na Paayega.'

In the almost-2-minute-long clip, Harjas speaks about how sad she is that now after her dark circles & tanning jas get better, she will have to go out for work. There were phrases that were hilarious and caught the public's eye like-- 'Sher ke muh mein khoon lag gaya hai,' 'Meri rooh kaanp rahi hai' amongst others. Initially the video was shared on Instagram, but just after few hours of being posted on Twitter, it got over 67,000 views and nearly 3,000 'likes.'

