Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADGIRLRIRI Netizens slam pop sensation Rihanna after she shares topless photo wearing Ganesha pendant

After breaking the internet with her tweet on India's farmers' protests, International pop-sensation Rihanna stirred a storm on the internet yet again with her Instagram post. On Tuesday, the singer shared a topless picture of herself wearing a pendant of Lord Ganesha. In the picture, the singer was seen wearing pink shorts and a diamond-studded Ganesha necklace which left netizens red in anger. Many called out the singer and said that she is insulting Hindu culture with the post.

Soon after she shared the picture, netizens bashed her for not respecting Indian culture. One Twitter user wrote, "it is and i’m disgusted at her for using our religion as her fkin aesthetic." Another tweeted, "This is so disrespectful Riri. My Religion ain't your aesthetic!" "This is really disrespectful to our religion," said another.

Meanwhile, Rihanna had earlier shared a news article on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the farmers' protest site. "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," the 32-year-old singer wrote.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been speaking in support of the farmers since the beginning of the protest, openly lauded Rihanna's tweet and also dedicated a song to her soon after. Titled RiRi, the singer came up with the song in a day and released it on Wednesday. In the song, Diljit talks about Rihanna's home country Barbados and calls her an angel who has descended from heaven. Diljit is all praises for her beauty.