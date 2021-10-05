Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NONJONX_10 Netizens wonder how life would be without social media after Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp went down

Monday blues came in the form of internet shutdown. The services of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp got disrupted for hours. Many experienced problems in loading chats and receiving notifications. While the users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day, the stocks of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result. People took to network blogging website Twitter to share and take an update about the same. Now that Twitter was the only medium of communication left, Netizens started showing their creativity yet again in the form of jokes and memes. Not only this but many even wondered how life would be if social media vanished from our lives one day.

Have a look at some of the reactions here:

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, stated that services are returning online on Tuesday. "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. "Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said.

Taking to Twitter early on Tuesday, WhatsApp said: "Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share."