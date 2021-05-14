Image Source : TWITTER Netizens nominate Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik for 100 most beautiful women 2021

As #100mostbeautifulwomen2021 trends on Twitter, Netizens nominate their favourite celebs for the category. Most of them nominated Bigg Boss contestants and actress' Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill. Well, it seems like 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' enjoys a massive fan following followed by 'Naagin' actress and 'Shakti' actress, respectively. Although, based on a study made by cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, the most beautiful woman in the world for this year is 'Bella Hadid' but fans has something else to say.

From drop-dead gorgeous looks to dazzling smiles, Twitteratis are nominating their favourite celebrities and valid reasons. Since morning there are two top trending hashtags on Twitter i.e. ‘100 Most Beautiful Women 2021’ and ‘100 Most Handsome Men 2021′.

Let’s have look at which celebrities most of the social media users have chosen: