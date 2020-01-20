Netizens laud Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer for breaking homosexuality stereotypes

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hits the theatres on February 7

Ayushmann Khurrana's genre has been a new discovery in 2019. The actor was credited for taking up off beat films that gave breakthrough from the general Hindi film hero and told the story of a normal common man. Looks like 2020 will continue the streak and we could expect to be entertained by Ayushmann's genre. The trailer of his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was unveiled today (January 20). Fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions to the trailer. The film which is a modern-day attempt to tell the story of gay love in India features Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. Fans hailed the trailer of the film for finally presenting a gay love story like a normal story and breaking the stereotypes attached.

A twitter user wrote, "we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES"

we're really getting ayushmann's character with a nose ring, wearing the pride flag like a cape and letting everyone know that his boyfriend's father has a dangerous disease called homophobia,,,, all while his boyfriend gives him MFING HEART EYES

Here are some of the reactions to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Ayushmann's selection of movies is impeccable

From this to this

From this to this we all grew up

He’s not pretending to be gay. He’s not giving off the “gay” stereotypes. He’s not making being gay a joke. He’s ACTUALLY gay in the film. And he’s left BW shaking!



That’s @ayushmannk for you!! PROUD! 🌈#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #EndHomophobia — ναιsн ♥ (@vaishpatel1) January 20, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer is brilliant @ayushmannk is back again to surprise the Audience. Very excited to see it. Its has a sensitive topic but kudos to makers to show in a comical way.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kaushik along with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.