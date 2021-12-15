Netflix cuts subscription rates in India and Twitter has got no chill

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CANVASCRAFTM Netizens share memes as Netflix announces new cheaper plans

Highlights Starting December 14 Netflix members in India will get access to films & series at new, lower price

The cheapest plan is Rs 149 a month

People of Twitter reacted with funny memes as some were convinced it was too good to be true

Entertainment fans in India are celebrating on Twitter after Netflix announced its Happy New Prices. Video-streaming giant Netflix has announced new and reduced prices for plans in India, with the mobile-only plan now starting at Rs 149 per month. As the streaming giant made the announcement, fans couldn't help but cheer loud. However, netizens were in disbelief asking if this is really true. Some were convinced it was too good to be true and some had no bounds to their happiness. For many, confusions were cleared And many others couldn’t stop thinking about their 'can I have your Netflix password' relationship with their friends.

Sample some of the most relatable and hilarious memes, jokes and reactions:

Users will now pay Rs 149 a month from Rs 199 earlier for Netflix's Mobile and Rs 199 instead of Rs 499 for its basic plan for the same period. The standard plan will be charged at Rs 499 per month. The most expensive Netflix plan, which is the premium plan, will now cost Rs 649 per month. This plan used to cost Rs 799 per month earlier.

"If you are already a Netflix member on our Mobile, Basic or Standard plan, we will upgrade you to the plan that is one tier higher than your current plan, at the same monthly price that you pay for Netflix today. Next time you're on Netflix, you will receive a notification on your device, where you can choose 'Confirm Upgrade' to use the plan or choose any other plan you wish," the company said in a statement.

Netflix recently launched a new website called 'Tudum' with the aim to provide news, interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features and more.

The firm described the website as "a place to learn more about your Netflix interests".

According to Netflix, users will be able to delve further into its content and use the website to find out if 'Maid' is based on a true story or whether the cast of 'The Witcher' has appeared on other shows.