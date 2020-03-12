Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Namaste goes global! Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron ditch handshake amidst Coronavirus fear

People all over the world are adopting the traditional Indian way of greeting 'namaste' rather than hugging or handshaking as a preventive measure to keep themselves protected from Coronavirus.

New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2020 21:51 IST
The coronavirus cases in the world are increasing day by day. The pandemic disease COVID-19, which began from China's Wuhan has witnessed a sharp rise. Advisories to people are being issued to not greet anyone with a hug or handshake. To reduce the risk of coming in contact with respiratory droplets, people are now opting to greet friends and acquaintances with a namaste. A fresh example of the same was seen when the Royal family of the UK also opted for the same. Not only this but the French President Emmanuel Macron was also spotted greeting Spain royals with folded hands. 

A video of Prince Charles greeting with namaste went viral on the internet. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip with the caption, "Namaste. See, we Indians told to do this to the world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do a namaste properly.'"

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron ditched the customary French peck on the cheeks and greeted everyone with a 'namaste.' Have a look:

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asked citizens to opt for namaste and said, "Just avoid shaking hands as I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like shalom, but find a way, any way of not shaking hands."

Here's how the Netizens reacted when these delegates were found adopting the traditional Indian mannerisms:

Talking about the pandemic disease, the total number of cases has increased to more than 124,000, with over 4,500 deaths. In India, the number of affected cases has increased to 73.

