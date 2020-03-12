Namaste goes global! Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron ditch handshake amidst Coronavirus fear

The coronavirus cases in the world are increasing day by day. The pandemic disease COVID-19, which began from China's Wuhan has witnessed a sharp rise. Advisories to people are being issued to not greet anyone with a hug or handshake. To reduce the risk of coming in contact with respiratory droplets, people are now opting to greet friends and acquaintances with a namaste. A fresh example of the same was seen when the Royal family of the UK also opted for the same. Not only this but the French President Emmanuel Macron was also spotted greeting Spain royals with folded hands.

A video of Prince Charles greeting with namaste went viral on the internet. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the clip with the caption, "Namaste. See, we Indians told to do this to the world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do a namaste properly.'"

Namaste 🙏🏻 🙏🏻



See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on 'how to do namaste properly'. #CoronaVirus

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron ditched the customary French peck on the cheeks and greeted everyone with a 'namaste.' Have a look:

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asked citizens to opt for namaste and said, "Just avoid shaking hands as I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like shalom, but find a way, any way of not shaking hands."

Netanyahu announcing Israel's new extreme measures against #corona. Orders Israelis to stop shaking hands, suggests following Indian custom of namaste instead. 🙏🏽

Here's how the Netizens reacted when these delegates were found adopting the traditional Indian mannerisms:

'Hello World' to 'Namaste World' — Ek Bharatiya (@ProIndic) March 12, 2020

After Yoga.. Namaste wud be the biggest export 😀

Now experts will dive in and create various flavours of authentic Namaskar 🙏 to suit their international clients — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) March 12, 2020

Our ancestors had true profound vision. — sandeep yash (@punyasandeep) March 12, 2020

Slowly but surely our way of greeting picking up worldwide 🙏 — Prasanna🇮🇳 (@shamraoprasanna) March 12, 2020

Yes now "Namaste " 🙏 is new hello — sulakshna singh (@pahuch) March 12, 2020

We should be focused on getting our act together in fighting the corona virus and improving hygiene and responsible behaviour from populace. — maxmelbin (@maxmelbin) March 12, 2020

Talking about the pandemic disease, the total number of cases has increased to more than 124,000, with over 4,500 deaths. In India, the number of affected cases has increased to 73.

