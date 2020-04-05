Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Nagpur police uses still from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' for coronavirus awareness

Nagpur police uses still from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' for coronavirus awareness

Nagpur Police, in order to create awareness for coronavirus, posted a still from the movie Chennai Express in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasizing on social distancing.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2020 20:30 IST
Nagpur police uses still from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' for coronavirus awareness
Image Source : TWITTER

Nagpur police uses still from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' for coronavirus awareness

Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from the film Chennai Express? "

Fight Against Coronavirus

They tweeted: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing."

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasizing on social distancing.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X