Image Source : TWITTER Nagpur police uses still from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chennai Express' for coronavirus awareness

Nagpur Police has come up with an innovative idea to spread awareness among people about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man" from the film Chennai Express? "

They tweeted: "Don't underestimate the power of social distancing."

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasizing on social distancing.

