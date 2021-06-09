MumbaiRains memes, memories and jokes flood Twitter as monsoon arrives in Mumbai

Image Source : TWITTER/ VARUN DHAWAN, NISTULA Monsoon arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai is about cloudy skies, rains and thunderstorm right now as the monsoon arrives in Maharashtra. It has been pouring heavily across the state and city since morning and netizens can't help but have a mixed feeling about it. While some are sharing fond memories of the seasons, many are dreading clogged roads and flooding streets.

However, Twitterati did what they are best at. As the storms take up the skies, the hashtag #MumbaiRains became one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site and netizens stormed the app with memes, memories and jokes. While some posted videos of playing cricket in the rains, others shared they're missing their favourite street snack vada pav.

Check out some of the best and funny 'Mumbai Rains' memes and jokes on Twitter:

Even Bollywood actors couldn't help but be in awe of the "Mumbai Kee Baarish". While actress Kangana Ranaut said got into a romantic mood saying she is waiting for someone special to show up, actor Varun Dhawan shared a nostalgic post as he enjoyed the downpour in his balcony.

The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there during the day.