Mumbai Police takes a dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani: Avoid Heropanti amid War against Malang COVID virus

Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani fell into trouble after a case was filed against the two for allegedly violating the pandemic norms. According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm. An FIR was filed after which the Mumbai Police shared a tweet on their official Twitter handle asking everyone to avoid unnecessary roaming using the names of their films. The two actors were not named in the awareness tweet which read, "In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PSTN. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19."

"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the

the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Have a look at the tweet here:

Tiger and Disha's name became top Twitter trends on Thursday. Here are some of the reactions which came from Netizens:

Speaking about Tiger and Disha, they two are rumoured to have been dating since 2016 however they have always maintained the 'good friends' image. They have featured together in the 2018 release Baaghi 2, song, Do You Love Me, and Baaghi 3.

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15.