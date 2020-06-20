Mumbai Police's no 'last seen' dig at WhatsApp glitch wins the internet

Saturday, June 20, 2020
     
Twitterverse exploded with memes and trolls as WhatsApp's 'last seen' and 'online' status went missing. Reacting to the trend, Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to take a dig at the WhatsApp glitch and ensured the citizens about their dedication towards them.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2020 14:17 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPS_THE_PASSION

There is hardly any trend that Mumbai Police does not follow. On Friday evening, users experienced a glitch in messaging platform WhatsApp as the 'last seen' and 'online' status went missing. In India and some other parts of the world, many users complained that they are unable to change their privacy settings which made them uneasy. Twitterverse exploded with many memes and trolls about the situation. Reacting to the trend, Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to take a dig at the WhatsApp glitch and ensured the citizens about their dedication towards them.

Mumbai Police, in their quintessential way, tweeted, "What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai  #MumbaiFirst"

Twitterati was yet again impressed with the Mumbai Police and their way of communicating with the people. One Twitter user reacted to them and said, "jagg rahe ho toh PubG khel lete hain." To this, Mumbai Police said, "We are always on Call Of Duty!." Another user said, "Mumbaikars are safe under your watch." Check out the reactions here-

As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings. Check out the best reactions here-

 

 

