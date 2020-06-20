Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPS_THE_PASSION Mumbai Police's no 'last seen' dig at WhatsApp glitch wins the internet

There is hardly any trend that Mumbai Police does not follow. On Friday evening, users experienced a glitch in messaging platform WhatsApp as the 'last seen' and 'online' status went missing. In India and some other parts of the world, many users complained that they are unable to change their privacy settings which made them uneasy. Twitterverse exploded with many memes and trolls about the situation. Reacting to the trend, Mumbai Police also took to Twitter to take a dig at the WhatsApp glitch and ensured the citizens about their dedication towards them.

Mumbai Police, in their quintessential way, tweeted, "What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst"

What’s up Mumbai? No ‘last seen at’ hassles here! If you are ‘typing’ a concern you will find us 'online' and ‘replying’ to you 24/7 #AlwaysUpForMumbai #MumbaiFirst — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

Twitterati was yet again impressed with the Mumbai Police and their way of communicating with the people. One Twitter user reacted to them and said, "jagg rahe ho toh PubG khel lete hain." To this, Mumbai Police said, "We are always on Call Of Duty!." Another user said, "Mumbaikars are safe under your watch." Check out the reactions here-

We are always on Call Of Duty! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 19, 2020

Hahaha! haan PubG toh waise bhi Chinese hai! Call Of Duty it is!! JAI HIND!! — Siddhartha Mehta (@Mehtakyakehta29) June 19, 2020

Good one @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice truly appreciated Jagte Raho attitude — Pinal Nandola (@pnandola) June 19, 2020

Social media game of our Police is so strong just like them❤️🙏🏻 — Naved.A.Shaikh (@navedshaikh4069) June 19, 2020

As the panic created due to WhatApp not working properly reached its peak, netizens shared photos about how the couples must be struggling and doubting each other because of this issue. Many memes were also dedicated to the people who cared less about WhatApp glitch and were happy that no one can see their last seen status now without even changing the privacy settings. Check out the best reactions here-

Girls/Boys not being able to see their last seen or status of bf/Gf on #WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown#BreakupPeBreakup at its peak pic.twitter.com/oaU6b9ZG6x — Gûãrdîåñ Mâñ (@GrdM41494011) June 20, 2020

They are leaving! after creating so many break up and fights.. Pure Harami things❤️😂#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/7AtXITgm57 — Hunain Ghani🇵🇰 (@Hunaintweetss) June 19, 2020

Girls not being able to see their boyfriends last seen or status on #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/GRgIqgcjH2 — نجیب درانی 🇵🇰 (@najeebdurrani_) June 19, 2020

People on #WhatsApp complaining about not being able to see someone's online status. Me who turned it off 37 years ago: pic.twitter.com/L9J82vsBUR — Rh (@xlml5_) June 19, 2020

Last seen removed from #WhatsApp



Meanwhile me who has set privacy for last seen set to Nobody: pic.twitter.com/qlLrLN3nXB — Meme_MasterGOGO (@kingmustansir) June 20, 2020

