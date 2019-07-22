Mumbai, MTNL Fire: Woman spotted smiling and taking selfies during rescue operation, watch video

In a shocking series of events, a level-four fire broke out at MTNL Building in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday. The incident happened at around 3:15 pm and the fire was massive that as many as 14 fire tenders had to be sent for the rescue. Many people were feared trapped inside the smoke-filled building and the Mumbai Fire Brigade also took the use of the newly introduced robot to fight the fire.

At least 60 people have been rescued by firemen so far, however, there are still 40 others waiting for their turn. According to preliminary information, a short circuit led to the Level-3 fire. It is learnt that the fire broke out at the second floor initially, and later spread onto the third floor. A lot of videos have been doing rounds about the fire, one of which captured attention.

The video showed a woman coming down through the crane along with other people. She seemed relaxed after being saved from such a situation and was capturing the moment on her mobile camera. She was spotted smiling, making videos and taking selfies during the rescue operation. Have a look at the same here:

