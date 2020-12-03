Thursday, December 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies: Twitterverse mourns his death, says 'A generation grew up seeing you'

MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies: Twitterverse mourns his death, says 'A generation grew up seeing you'

The news of the demise of Mahashaya Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the famous spice company MDH, has left Twitterverse in despair. Check out the reaction how his admirer and well-wishers have been expressing their grief.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2020 9:50 IST
MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies
Image Source : TWITTER/@GABBBARSINGH

MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies

The news of the demise of Mahashaya Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the famous spice company MDH, has left Twitterverse in despair. The man who once sold spices on a bicycle became the owner of such a big spice company with his hard work and dedication. His journey of success is very interesting. Almost everyone across the country has seen advertisements for MDH Spices and has "Alsi masale sach ach, MDG, MDH" tagline printed in their hearts. When on says MDH, everyone remembers an old man in a red turban and white tinkle mustache. Dharmapala became the main face of his company's spices advertisement. Then he got such an identity that till now he has been the main face of the company.

His admirers and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their grief on his sad demise. One Twitter user wrote, "Year 2020 ka last month hai but this wasn't expected!!" Another said, "We always make fun of his age, now he leaves us, truly sad moment. RIP legend" Check out the reactions here-

Interestingly, despite the age of 98, there was not even a single day when Mahashay Dharmapala rested. Even at this age, he used to deal with spice factories, markets and dealers himself. His speciality was that he used to donate 90 percent of his salary. He will always be remembered in good wishes.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News