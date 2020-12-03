MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies: Twitterverse mourns his death, says 'A generation grew up seeing you'

Image Source : TWITTER/@GABBBARSINGH MDH owner Dharampal Gulati dies

The news of the demise of Mahashaya Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the famous spice company MDH, has left Twitterverse in despair. The man who once sold spices on a bicycle became the owner of such a big spice company with his hard work and dedication. His journey of success is very interesting. Almost everyone across the country has seen advertisements for MDH Spices and has "Alsi masale sach ach, MDG, MDH" tagline printed in their hearts. When on says MDH, everyone remembers an old man in a red turban and white tinkle mustache. Dharmapala became the main face of his company's spices advertisement. Then he got such an identity that till now he has been the main face of the company.

His admirers and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their grief on his sad demise. One Twitter user wrote, "Year 2020 ka last month hai but this wasn't expected!!" Another said, "We always make fun of his age, now he leaves us, truly sad moment. RIP legend" Check out the reactions here-

#DharampalGulati Ji, The Owner Of MDH Masala, Passed Away On Thursday Morning.



RIP 😢🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/iADIB37tj1 — ᏒᎪhuᏞ ᏦumᎪᏒ☣️ (@its_rahulkr) December 3, 2020

Mahashay #DharampalGulati, the owner of #MDH passed away earlier today.



Year 2020 be like : pic.twitter.com/tWqqFs4UaV — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) December 3, 2020

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati owner of MDH who was born at sialkot (pakistan) and great businessman from India passed away at the age of 97.

Om shanti 🙏😓.#MDH#DharampalGulati pic.twitter.com/du3PLN77FF — Nitin singh katoch (@MrnitinSingh) December 3, 2020

#DharampalGulati is passed away on 98 *

Meanwhile Yamraj : pic.twitter.com/1dhSXKl345 — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) December 3, 2020

#DharampalGulati#MDH#RIP

Such a sad demise of our Great Hero at the age of 97....

You will always remember as Warrior who came from Pakistan and Restarted the business of MDH...

You taught us without celebrities ,Any business can run well... pic.twitter.com/JpBrfXTmg9 — DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) December 3, 2020

Even King of Spices left for his heavenly abode in 2020. Mahasian Di Hatti to #MDH masale sach sach..#DharampalGulati #omshanti 🙏@MDHSpices pic.twitter.com/upbAM4HZ7f — Manaswini Satapathy (@satmanaswini) December 3, 2020

Inspiration for millions. When he came from Pakistan during partition, he embarked on a journey (as no-one),to become one of the most popular household brands in India. Tributes to his success story 🙏

Om Shanti#MDH #DharampalGulati pic.twitter.com/MsSVGJWAPG — पुरी_Ashish 🇮🇳 (@ashishpuri11) December 3, 2020

Interestingly, despite the age of 98, there was not even a single day when Mahashay Dharmapala rested. Even at this age, he used to deal with spice factories, markets and dealers himself. His speciality was that he used to donate 90 percent of his salary. He will always be remembered in good wishes.

