Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Mark Zuckerberg getting haircut from wife Priscilla Chan amid lockdown is basically all of us right now

Mark Zuckerberg getting haircut from wife Priscilla Chan amid lockdown is basically all of us right now

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's latest photo on Instagram has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen getting a haircut from his wife Priscilla Chan. Captioning the post he wrote that it is the 'new normal.'

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 21:16 IST
Mark Zuckerberg getting haircut from wife Priscilla Chan amid lockdown is basically all of us right
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZUCK

 

Mark Zuckerberg getting haircut from wife Priscilla Chan amid lockdown is basically all of us right now

 

The coronavirus lockdown which was implemented all over the world restricted movements to only essential commodities. In the times when everyone is locked at their home, commoners, as well as celebrities, have turned into multi-talented individuals which is surely the need of the hour. Not only this, but they have also been even sharing a glimpse of their hairstyling and haircutting skills on social media. Sailing in the same boat is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg whose latest photo has gone viral on the internet. In the same, he can be seen getting a haircut from his wife Priscilla Chan on Instagram and said that it is the 'new normal.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Mark wrote, "New normal: this lockdown is officially two haircuts long." Have a look at the same here:

Mark is quite active on social media and shares posts with his wife quite often. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram

Onesie adventures

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on

Meanwhile, have a look at some Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who attempted DIY haircuts during the lockdown:

View this post on Instagram

Return favour 😛😛free mein kuch nahin milta

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

View this post on Instagram

We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

View this post on Instagram

🤝

A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on

Coming back to Zuckerberg, he is multi-lingual and can read and write six languages including English, French, Latin, Hebrew, Mandarin, and ancient Greek. For the unversed, Mark Zuckerberg is red-green colourblind, which means the colour he can see the best is blue and this is the reason behind Facebook's blue colour over website and app.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X