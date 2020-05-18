Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZUCK Mark Zuckerberg getting haircut from wife Priscilla Chan amid lockdown is basically all of us right now

The coronavirus lockdown which was implemented all over the world restricted movements to only essential commodities. In the times when everyone is locked at their home, commoners, as well as celebrities, have turned into multi-talented individuals which is surely the need of the hour. Not only this, but they have also been even sharing a glimpse of their hairstyling and haircutting skills on social media. Sailing in the same boat is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg whose latest photo has gone viral on the internet. In the same, he can be seen getting a haircut from his wife Priscilla Chan on Instagram and said that it is the 'new normal.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Mark wrote, "New normal: this lockdown is officially two haircuts long." Have a look at the same here:

Mark is quite active on social media and shares posts with his wife quite often. Check them out:

Meanwhile, have a look at some Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who attempted DIY haircuts during the lockdown:

Coming back to Zuckerberg, he is multi-lingual and can read and write six languages including English, French, Latin, Hebrew, Mandarin, and ancient Greek. For the unversed, Mark Zuckerberg is red-green colourblind, which means the colour he can see the best is blue and this is the reason behind Facebook's blue colour over website and app.

