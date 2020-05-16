Man applies epic 'jugaad' to take family home during lockdown. Video goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA TV HINDI Man applies epic 'jugaad' to take family home during lockdown

The escalating coronavirus pandemic has affected many lives in most adverse ways. The daily wage workers have been most affected by teh nationwode lockdown with no work and stuck away from home. Many have been trying their best to reach back to their villages and towns and be with their families during these tough times.Thousands of laborers are forced to walk home on foot, in the scorching sun, just to be at home. Amid this, a man has found an epic 'jugaad' to take their family home without facing much trouble.

While people are using bullock carts or other methods to travel back to their cities, this person decided to connect his bike with a swing and take his family back home comfortably. A video is going viral on social media in which this person is seen riding the bike and handling the direction of the swing on which his family members are sitting. This unique 'jugaad' has been much appreciated by the netizens.

In the video, the person has connected the bike to the swing and with the help of which he is taking his family. He is riding by balancing the steering of the bike with the swing. His family and the luggage is kept on the swing. Check out the video here-

Many videos of migrant workers and daily wage workers going home with their children are going viral. Recently some pictures were doing rounds on the internet in which a child is seen sleeping on a trolley and the mother is pulling the trolley.

More than 2700 people have died across the country due to the coronavirus epidemic. More than 85 thousand people have been infected by COVID-19. On the other hand. more than 30,000 people have also recovered from the coronavirus infection.

