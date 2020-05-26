Image Source : VIDEO GRAB FROM TWITTER/@ADAMIMANULLAH Malayasian family's unique Eid greeting wins hearts, watch viral video

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the country on Monday. However, Eid in the time of coronavirus was extremely different than the previous one as mosques and markets remained deserted. The holy occasion was celebrated indoors ensuring social distancing. Now, a video of a Malyasian family extending unique Eid Mubarak greetings, has been putting wide smiles across people's faces.

The 30-second-long clip has been posted on Twitter by a user named Adam Imanullah. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Salam Aidilfitri [celebration day] from my family to yours”.

Had a blast making this one with the fam 🥰 #fightmechallenge pic.twitter.com/tHcOhQ18Ki — F ▲ R O U Q I E (@kingfarouqq) May 25, 2020

Salam Aidilfitri from my family to yours! 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/0cp9pO2dIf — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@adamimanullah) May 24, 2020

The video has been watched almost 9.6 million times. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated over 1.6 lakh retweets and over 6.1 lakh likes.

As the song starts, Imanullah's family can be seen performing the intricate choreography without missing even a single beat. The video has caught a ot of attention with netizens sharing their own home videos.

from ours to yours 😝🤣🤣ayah aku dah gigih weh lompat lastlast kenapa tah dia tu 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/po1vtp3tkT — kesum (@jir4n) May 24, 2020

