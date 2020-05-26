Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Malayasian family's unique Eid greeting wins hearts, watch viral video

Malayasian family's unique Eid greeting wins hearts, watch viral video

Eid in the time of coronavirus was extremely different than the previous one as mosques and markets remained deserted. The holy occasion was celebrated indoors ensuring social distancing. Now, a video of a Malyasian family extending unique Eid Mubarak greetings, has been putting wide smiles across people's faces.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2020 22:01 IST
Malayasian family's unique Eid greeting wins hearts, watch viral video
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB FROM TWITTER/@ADAMIMANULLAH

Malayasian family's unique Eid greeting wins hearts, watch viral video

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the country on Monday. However, Eid in the time of coronavirus was extremely different than the previous one as mosques and markets remained deserted. The holy occasion was celebrated indoors ensuring social distancing. Now, a video of a Malyasian family extending unique Eid Mubarak greetings, has been putting wide smiles across people's faces.

The 30-second-long clip has been posted on Twitter by a user named Adam Imanullah. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Salam Aidilfitri [celebration day] from my family to yours”.

The video has been watched almost 9.6 million times. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated over 1.6 lakh retweets and over 6.1 lakh likes.

As the song starts, Imanullah's family can be seen performing the intricate choreography without missing even a single beat. The video has caught a ot of attention with netizens sharing their own home videos.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X