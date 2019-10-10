Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
Meet 'TikTok Ki Madhubala' who has sent social media into a tizzy

Her uncanny resemblance to yesteryear actress Madhubala will take you back to those golden days of Indian cinema.

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2019 16:10 IST
Meet  Madhubala of TikTok

Lately, TikTok has become an obsession and TikTok makers are no less than a celebrity on social media. While many have earned a name for themselves with the help of this platform, some got a ticket to showbiz and glamour industry. If you scroll through the countless video, you will end up meeting Madhubala of TikTok. Yes, you read that right.

Recently, netizens have discovered the lookalike of Madhubala. Priyanka Kandwal is a spitting image of the yesteryear Bollywood actress and this factor has helped her shot to fame. Even Priyanka shares black and white video dancing on Madhubala's songs.

Her uncanny resemblance to Madhubala and the way she imitates the actress will take you back to those golden days of Indian cinema. She has more than 60K followers on TikTok.

Check out some of her videos:

Here's what Twitterverse has to say about TikTok Ki Madhubala

Needless to say, TikTok is a goldmine. Users put all their effort in making their video creative and different. The app has given a platform to aspiring actors and performers to showcase their talent. Even several TV celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Ahsaas Channa and others regularly share videos on TikTok to entertain their fans.

