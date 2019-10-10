Meet 'TikTok Ki Madhubala' who has sent social media into a tizzy

Meet Madhubala of TikTok

Lately, TikTok has become an obsession and TikTok makers are no less than a celebrity on social media. While many have earned a name for themselves with the help of this platform, some got a ticket to showbiz and glamour industry. If you scroll through the countless video, you will end up meeting Madhubala of TikTok. Yes, you read that right.

Recently, netizens have discovered the lookalike of Madhubala. Priyanka Kandwal is a spitting image of the yesteryear Bollywood actress and this factor has helped her shot to fame. Even Priyanka shares black and white video dancing on Madhubala's songs.

Her uncanny resemblance to Madhubala and the way she imitates the actress will take you back to those golden days of Indian cinema. She has more than 60K followers on TikTok.

Check out some of her videos:

Pagli Haan pagli #madhubala #Bollywood #oldsong #classic #hindimovies thank you everyone for liking my videos on madhubala ji songs. Definitely she is magic so no comparison it’s just for fun. I made these videos without thinking that you people would really appreciate. 🙏🏻🙂 pic.twitter.com/z1JVGZC35I — priyanka kandwal (@priyankakandwal) October 9, 2019

Here's what Twitterverse has to say about TikTok Ki Madhubala

yah atleast 15-20% #madhubala I can see — ѕтυ∂єит σf ℓιfє🇮🇳 (@AroraBoyLucky) October 9, 2019

Just chin is a bit longer baaki sab kuch madhubala jaisa lag raha — Aashi (@aashi_845) October 9, 2019

Eyes Expression, Same Like Madhu Bala , MA’SHA’ALLAH, God Bless — Faiyyaz Kazi (@KaziFaiyyaz) October 9, 2019

Needless to say, TikTok is a goldmine. Users put all their effort in making their video creative and different. The app has given a platform to aspiring actors and performers to showcase their talent. Even several TV celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Ahsaas Channa and others regularly share videos on TikTok to entertain their fans.