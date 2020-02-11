A little girl sings 'Chhoti Si Asha' at a concert. Video clip goes viral

Twitterati poured in a lot of love for the little girl.

A video of a little girl crooning the famous song 'Chhoti Si Asha' from 1992 film 'Roja' at a stage performance has gone viral. A short clip from the video was shared on Twitter by her mother, Megha Agarwal. The super sweet video has the little girl's father singing the song first.

The cutie patootie then pushes him away, wishing to give a solo performance.

She is later joined by her father, who also dances with her.

"My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her," Megha Agarwal caption the viral clip.

She later posted the entire video on Youtube.

Twitterati poured in a lot of love for the little girl.

Your daughter is the cutest thing on internet today — Arshi Aggarwal (@arshiaggarwal) February 11, 2020

It is such a wonderful feeling to watch the duo perform!! God bless you all!! Stay happy, forever!! — Radhika Aravind (@radvind) February 5, 2020

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2020

Your princess will grow up to be a confident Woman, tks to her dad making her comfortable on stage ❤️❤️ — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2020

