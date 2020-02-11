Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. A little girl sings 'Chhoti Si Asha' at a concert. Video clip goes viral

A little girl sings 'Chhoti Si Asha' at a concert. Video clip goes viral

A video of a little girl crooning the famous song 'Chhoti Si Asha' from 1992 film 'Roja' at a stage performance has gone viral.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 16:02 IST
Twitterati poured in a lot of love for the little girl.

Twitterati poured in a lot of love for the little girl.

A video of a little girl crooning the famous song 'Chhoti Si Asha' from 1992 film 'Roja' at a stage performance has gone viral. A short clip from the video was shared on Twitter by her mother, Megha Agarwal. The super sweet video has the little girl's father singing the song first.

The cutie patootie then pushes him away, wishing to give a solo performance. 

She is later joined by her father, who also dances with her.

"My 3+ year daughter and her father performing together for the first time. Please bless her," Megha Agarwal caption the viral clip.

She later posted the entire video on Youtube.

Twitterati poured in a lot of love for the little girl.

What do you say?

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News