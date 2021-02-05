Kolkata couple's Aadhaar-inspired wedding menu goes viral, Netizens say 'OTP enter karne pe entry milegi'

Image Source : TWITTER/@TUSHARKANT_NAIK Kolkata couple's Aadhaar Card-inspired wedding menu

Creativity at its best! Weddings in the post-Covid era are becoming quite unique. To make their weddings more memorable the couples or families are opting for exciting and creative ideas. Recently, a Kolkata couple made their wedding even more interesting by creating an Aadhaar Card inspired wedding menu. Not just this, the backside of the card says “This card [is] only valid today (for the wedding day)” along with the names "Subarna weds Gogol" right on top. The images of the same have been widely shared by social media users.

Take a look:

Couple get wedding food menu printed like Aadhaar card; pics go viral



A couple from West Bengal who tied the knot on February 1 got their wedding food menu printed like an Aadhaar card, pictures of which have gone viral on social media. #couplegoals pic.twitter.com/dOcdrFn5eQ — Manish Singh Dagar (@ManishGuruG) February 4, 2021

The card shows the elaborate menu for bride Subarna and groom Gogol. The card lists a number of delicious starters which would be served at the ceremony. From snakes to desserts, all have been aligned in the card, just as the way are Aadhar Cards are. The couple's wedding date, February 1, 2020 was printed in the space given for Aadhar number.

The wedding menu card also got some weird reactions from the netizens!

Take a look:

"Inke reception mai jaane keliye voter ID lagega shayed," wrote a user.

The couple, Gogol Saha & Subarna Das are both residents of Rajarhat area of Kolkata, West Bengal who tied the knot on February 1 got their wedding food menu printed like an Aadhaar card.



Inke reception mai jaane keliye voter ID lagega shayed pic.twitter.com/QzZYjHy9mE — Tushar Kant Naikॐ♫$ (@TusharKant_Naik) February 4, 2021

Aur gate pe OTP enter karne pe hi entry milegi .... — 🇮🇳 Dey Dana Dan (@scorpninja) February 4, 2021

Chalega.

As long as they don’t expect the guests to carry a debit card.

😜 — Kedar (@marathikedar) February 4, 2021

सिंदूर की जगह thumb impression ना दे दे — Aadi Loreen Sharma 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@AadiLoreen) February 4, 2021

A user was even offended by the act and said "Is not a matter of concern? How can anyone misuse official documents and logos in the name of creativity !! What's going on Is it a joke? @UIDAI"