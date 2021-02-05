Friday, February 05, 2021
     
Kolkata couple's Aadhaar-inspired wedding menu goes viral, Netizens say 'OTP enter karne pe entry milegi'

A Kolkata couple made their wedding UNIQUE by creating an Aadhaar Card inspired wedding menu. Take a look

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2021 16:49 IST
Aadhaar Card, kolkata couple
Image Source : TWITTER/@TUSHARKANT_NAIK

Kolkata couple's Aadhaar Card-inspired wedding menu

Creativity at its best! Weddings in the post-Covid era are becoming quite unique. To make their weddings more memorable the couples or families are opting for exciting and creative ideas. Recently, a Kolkata couple made their wedding even more interesting by creating an Aadhaar Card inspired wedding menu. Not just this, the backside of the card says “This card [is] only valid today (for the wedding day)” along with the names "Subarna weds Gogol" right on top. The images of the same have been widely shared by social media users. 

Take a look:

The card shows the elaborate menu for bride Subarna and groom Gogol. The card lists a number of delicious starters which would be served at the ceremony. From snakes to desserts, all have been aligned in the card, just as the way are Aadhar Cards are. The couple's wedding date, February 1, 2020 was printed in the space given for Aadhar number.

The wedding menu card also got some weird reactions from the netizens!

Take a look:

"Inke reception mai jaane keliye voter ID lagega shayed," wrote a user.

A user was even offended by the act and said "Is not a matter of concern? How can anyone misuse official documents and logos in the name of creativity !! What's going on Is it a joke? @UIDAI"

