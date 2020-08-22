Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASHRAJMUKHATE Kokilaben's dialogues turned into rib-tickling song, Smriti Irani says 'Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte'

The TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya keeps ruling the headlines for the viral memes that surface the internet on one of the main characters Kokilaben's dialogues. While Twitterverse was oozing out creativity in the form of hilarious posts using the dialogues, music producer Yashraj Mukhate recently took to Instagram to share a ROFL song that he made out of a particular scene from the show. A scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is going viral these days in which Kokilaben is seen shouting on Gopi Bahu over her saree.

Turning the song into a rib-ticking song, Mukhate wrote, "First World Problems..Made Kokila Ben sing this time..I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot..Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad." Smriti Irani was amused much with the song and shared it on her social media with the caption, "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte"

Yashraj Mukhate's video has gone wild on the internet since he posted it on Friday. The video has 1.6 million views on Instagram. His followers have flooded the comments section with praises. One Instagram user wrote, "That expression omg @yashrajmukhate." Another said, "You are next level man." "You are definitely not "kaafi aalsi" This is amazing @yashrajmukhate," said another.

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra also couldn't stop laughing and wrote, "time to do a dance routine on this."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage