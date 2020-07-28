Image Source : TWITTER/CHUCKI3190 Joker gone wild! Netizen can't keep calm after video of Batman's villain jet-skiing in New York goes viral

It seems that anything can happen in 2020. While everyone is fighting a battle against the coronavirus pandemic, a recent video showing The Batman's villain, Joker jet skiing in New York river went viral. The six-second clip was shared on Twitter which shows a man dressed as Batman’s arch-enemy enjoying the water sport on the East River. The anonymous man was dressed as the comic book character with his face filled with white makeup and signature red painted smile. He caught everyone's attention as he skips the waves while passing under the Brooklyn bridge. The video also shows him wearing a purple coat and gloves with a Batman symbol on them. As soon as the Netizen caught hold of the video, they were elated and many joked about how they would not be surprised if it turns out to be real Joker since a lot has been up this year.

Have a look at the Twitter reactions here:

At this point in 2020 you’d have to convince me that this ain’t the real joker pic.twitter.com/BlZJYYmErJ — 🇩🇴 الشيطان (@_GUAPSKE) July 26, 2020

Another day at my office, lol... You'll see Bats on the Hudson later... pic.twitter.com/hEkg3LZ9eC — GRMBK71 ☠️😎🤘😈🖤🦇 (@GibsonMenace77) July 26, 2020

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in NYC, at a wedding on the water in Brooklyn last night and a man zooms by on a jet ski about 20 yards from land in a full joker costume with makeup. Passed by a few times waving. Only in NY — Andrew (@BAMandrewF) July 28, 2019

Did anyone else happen to catch the Joker on a jet ski this afternoon in the east river? Just me? Carry on. #brooklynbridgepark pic.twitter.com/675v7miUa7 — Danielle Knopf Waldron (@dani00) September 17, 2018

More footage from East River pic.twitter.com/H70ABs44Gp — Ruben_Rocha (@Ruben_Rocha88) September 21, 2019

I shit you not - I saw The Joker riding a jet ski in the East River today. Purple suit, face paint, the whole lewk. I swear on my life. Someone pls tell me you have footage. It was very strange. @wbpictures ... you just sold one more ticket. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 21, 2019

Just a man dressed as the Joker ripping it through the East River #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/ZQET312jiL — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) August 5, 2019

The fact that he woke up and was like “I’m gonna put on a full face of makeup and the joker cosplay outfit, Rent a jet ski and ride around on the water” I-???? https://t.co/wMGiWRqiDY — sel (@sleepylilsel) July 26, 2020

Joker done escaped Arkham on a jet ski but he good on this covid mess cause he always wear a mask https://t.co/90tLDiRzv6 — Frankie (@FrankieB_knowin) July 26, 2020

I wish I was this free https://t.co/BqgKRcQhF5 — mrs roronoa (@ginkgocrown) July 26, 2020

He was a whole mood pic.twitter.com/ceavcdHWBv — charles lee ray (@chucki3190) July 26, 2020

New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh — Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020

