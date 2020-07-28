Tuesday, July 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Joker gone wild! Netizen can't keep calm after video of Batman's villain jet-skiing in New York goes viral

Joker gone wild! Netizen can't keep calm after video of Batman's villain jet-skiing in New York goes viral

An anonymous man dressed as Batman’s arch-enemy Joker caught everyone's attention as he skips the waves while passing under the Brooklyn bridge. The viral video shows him dressed as the comic book character with his face filled with white makeup and signature red painted smile. 

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2020 9:23 IST
Joker gone wild! Netizen can't keep calm after video of Batman's villain jet-skiing in New York goes
Image Source : TWITTER/CHUCKI3190

Joker gone wild! Netizen can't keep calm after video of Batman's villain jet-skiing in New York goes viral

It seems that anything can happen in 2020. While everyone is fighting a battle against the coronavirus pandemic, a recent video showing The Batman's villain, Joker jet skiing in New York river went viral. The six-second clip was shared on Twitter which shows a man dressed as Batman’s arch-enemy enjoying the water sport on the East River. The anonymous man was dressed as the comic book character with his face filled with white makeup and signature red painted smile. He caught everyone's attention as he skips the waves while passing under the Brooklyn bridge. The video also shows him wearing a purple coat and gloves with a Batman symbol on them. As soon as the Netizen caught hold of the video, they were elated and many joked about how they would not be surprised if it turns out to be real Joker since a lot has been up this year. 

Have a look at the Twitter reactions here:

 

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X