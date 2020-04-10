Jaipur Police trolls Masakali 2.0, Delhi Metro says Rahman's original is unbeatable

Masakali 2.0 is being brutally trolled on social media

It seems like no one is in a mood to spare the creators of Masakali 2 for ruining a song that is still close to the hearts of music lovers. After netizens were done with slamming the makers, Jaipur Police too joined in with a lesson for lockdown violators. Taking to Twitter, Jaipur Police said that those seen roaming outside their house during lockdown will be put in a room and made to listen Masakali 2.0 on loop.

Well, that's some creative punishment. Quite a scary one, we should say. For the caption, Police altered the lyrics of the original and wrote:"Mat udiyo, tu dariyo. Na kar manmani, manmani. Ghar mein hi rahiyo, naa kar naadani. Ae masakali, masakali".

The graphic of the post reads: "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop".



Not only Jaipur Police, Delhi Metro too didn't miss the chance and asked netizens to listen to the original. “Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it,” the DMRC wrote. The tweet was retweeted by Delhi 6 actor Sonam Kapoor with a heart emoji.

Masakali 2.0 was dropped by T-Series on April 8. As soon as the track was released on YouTube, music lovers started slamming the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer song left, right and centre. The song composed by Tanishk Bagchi has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar. For those unversed, Maskali 2.0 is a recreated version fo Delhi 6's song crooned by Mohit Chauhan and composed by A R Rahman.

Even AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have blatantly criticised the recreated version of Masakali.

Urging fans to listen to the original Masakali, Rahman tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi also wrote in a tweet, “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality.”

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared Rahman's tweet and wrote:"#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums".